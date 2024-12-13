Governor Henry McMaster Announces Appointment to S.C. Department of Transportation Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced the appointment of former York County Council Chairman Dr. James Britt Blackwell as his at-large nominee for the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. The governor also unveiled a $2 million executive budget proposal to fund a feasibility study for the design and construction of a reimagined I-77 Exit 90.

“As more businesses and people continue to move to South Carolina, strong leadership and a forward-looking vision are essential to meet the increasing demands on our transportation infrastructure. Dr. Blackwell’s extensive public service and transportation-related experience in one of our state’s most rapidly expanding regions makes him an ideal candidate for the commission," said Governor Henry McMaster. "In addition, by investing in the I-77 Exit 90 feasibility study, we take another critical step to ensure our infrastructure can efficiently serve York County’s businesses and booming population."

Dr. Blackwell, a Rock Hill native, has served on the Rock Hill School Board, the State Board of Education, and the York County Council, where he served as Chairman for eight years. During his tenure as County Council Chair, Dr. Blackwell founded the I-77 Alliance, which has fostered economic development across Chester, Richland, Fairfield, and Lancaster counties. In 2023, he chaired a six-member citizen commission overseeing the Pennies for Progress campaign in York County, where he evaluated and selected high-impact transportation project requests from municipalities and the public.

"It is a great honor to be appointed to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission by Governor McMaster. I look forward to the vetting process by the honorable Senate and House of Representatives," said Dr. James Britt Blackwell. "Roads are the arteries of life for a county or a state, and I am dedicated to using my experience and knowledge to improve the quality of life that the governor and the citizens of South Carolina deserve."

Constructed between 1971 and 1975, I-77 Exit 90 is located on the South Carolina and North Carolina border. Approximately 170,000 vehicles travel through this portion of I-77 daily, 40,000 of which utilize the Exit 90 interchange. This number is expected to increase in the coming years. Since the exit's initial construction, the surrounding area has transformed from a rural landscape into a commercial hub, with companies and manufacturers, including Schaeffler Group USA, Britax, Ross Stores Southeast Distribution Center, LPL Financial, Domtar Paper, and Carowinds, depending on the exit.

Governor McMaster's proposed $2 million feasibility study, to be conducted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, will assess the design and construction of a reimagined Exit 90 to accommodate increased traffic demands and ensure continued economic development in the region.

"South Carolina is making significant strides in improving the movement of people and freight, including key projects in York County," said S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Justin Powell. "Due to the explosion of traffic that we have seen in York County and the anticipated growth in South Carolina, the I-77 Exit 90 feasibility study is timely. This is the first step of many as we continue improving our transportation network in the years to come."

Dr. Blackwell’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate.