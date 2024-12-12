MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, semiconscious and breathing, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of MPD. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, 53-year-old John Scoggins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24190705

###