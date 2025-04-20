MPD Arrests Northwest Burglary Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary of an establishment in Northwest.
On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1400 block of T Street, Northwest, for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect, who had unlawfully entered the establishment. The suspect was apprehended by officers on the scene.
27-year-old Odinaka Uzoukwu of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
CCN: 25056668
