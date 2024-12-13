Submit Release
Minor Delays on Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, Beginning on Thursday, December 12, 2024

Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, will have minor delays, from milepost 11.43, to milepost 5.1, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., beginning on Thursday, December 12, 2024, through Friday, August 1, 2025, for a water line installation.
 
Flagging personnel will be utilized to main traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

