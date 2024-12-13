Submit Release
Two Right Lanes on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Thursday, December 12, 2024

The right two lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 25 and mile marker 26, in Berkeley County, from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, December 12, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

