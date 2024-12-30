Jarrett Design Launches New Luxury Cabinet Line

Jesse Jarrett, CKBD, owner, and designer at Jarrett Design, shows the first luxury kitchen with his company’s new cabinet line. The fully customizable cabinet line is viewable at the Jarrett Design Showroom, 312 Main St. in Emmaus, PA. Jarrett Cabinetry is a new custom luxury cabinet collection launched by Jarrett Design and is handcrafted in Pennsylvania. The new Jarrett Cabinetry collection has limitless customizations and can be viewed at the Jarrett Design Showroom at 312 Main St. in Emmaus, PA.

Jarrett Cabinetry is handcrafted in Pennsylvania & combines artistry with functionality

With unmatched capabilities and seamless synergy between designers and craftsmen, our cabinet collection redefines the way our clients live.” — Jesse Jarrett, owner of Jarrett Design

EMMAUS, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jarrett Design announces the launch of their new luxury cabinet collection that the company says redefines the art of fine cabinetry and raises the bar for the high-end interior design industry. Handcrafted in Pennsylvania, Jarrett Cabinetry showcases a combination of craftsmanship and innovation.

Jarrett Design is a family business operated by Jesse Jarrett, CKBD, and his mother, Jill Jarrett, CMKBD. The award-winning firm’s new cabinet line offers more custom options than are typically found in showrooms.

"With unmatched capabilities and seamless synergy between designers and craftsmen, our cabinet collection redefines the way our clients live,” says Jesse Jarrett, owner of Jarrett Design. “From concept to completion, each piece is built to exceed expectations, resulting in spaces that are as functional as they are visually stunning.”

As a member of The National Kitchen and Bath Association's Thirty Under 30 Class of 2022, Jarrett continues to make innovative contributions to the industry. The new cabinet line reflects his vision, one that emphasizes high quality construction, finishing, integrated lighting, interior accessories and custom metalwork.

The collection focuses on inset cabinetry designed to evoke a furniture-like aesthetic, with everything from zero sheen to high gloss finishing. Door styles and molding details fit contemporary, transitional, and traditional spaces.

Jarrett Cabinetry includes inch-thick doors and drawers that can be specified in any wood species, including exotic and reclaimed woods. Unique range hoods and curated hardware further enhance the feel of the collection.

Experience the new cabinetry line in person at the Jarrett Design Showroom, 312 Main St, Emmaus, PA. Visitors can view the craftsmanship, fit, and finish that define the collection. For more information, visit Jarrett Design online or call (610) 421-8183.

Jarrett Design, founded in 2006, is a full-service design and project management firm based in Emmaus, Pa. Specializing in kitchens, baths, and cabinetry for all areas of the home, Jarrett Design creates thoughtful, beautifully appointed living spaces that stand the test of time. Jarrett Design serves clients throughout the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s Main Line, Bucks County, and beyond.

High-resolution photos can be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.