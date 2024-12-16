High Expectations at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Team and Ms Hooi Kim Yeap, Auditor.

Green Globe has awarded Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa its inaugural certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa its inaugural certification. The luxury resort is situated atop a cliff surrounded by lush greenery amidst 27 acres of tropical woodlands.“We are very honoured to be bestowed with the Green Globe certification. It is testament to our team’s commitment to steward sustainable practices and actions that integrate these practices into all aspects of our operations, every day,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, Cluster General Manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.Key initiatives that contributed to the certification include:• Elimination of guest-related single-use plastics as of December 31, 2022• Implementation of water-efficient fittings, gas heating for hot water heaters• LED lights in guestrooms, suites, public areas and back-of-house areas• Installation of filtration taps in all guestrooms and suites, and• Separation of waste that ensures trash items are easily recycledSourcing Local ProduceSupport of sustainable practices that reduce environmental impacts includes the procurement and delivery of local products and services. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa was awarded Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Highest Tier in its Farm-To-Table Recognition category with at least 15% of local produce sourced across three or more food categories (hen eggs, leafy vegetables, beansprouts and/or fish categories). The SFA launched the Farm-to-Table (FTT) Recognition Programme to recognise food businesses in the Hotel, Restaurants and Catering (HoReCa) sector that support local produce.Honouring the Past and Planning the FutureThrough conservation works on its spa building, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa continues to implement initiatives that preserve the island’s culture and local heritage. The spa, once an army barrack, was one of many buildings constructed by the British military between the 1880’s–1930’s. Over time the spa has undergone restorations to protect the historical building while transforming it into a popular wellness retreat.Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa also recognises the importance of an equitable working environment for employees and is committed to fostering an environment and culture that is diverse, inclusive, and free of bias and stereotypes.Based on performance metrics and internal and external audits, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa will continue to foster the collective involvement of its guests, partners, staff and the community on its sustainability journey for long-term viability.About Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & SpaA hidden gem located on the southernmost tip of the island amid 27 acres of tropical woodlands and atop a cliff, is the luxurious Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.Guests are invited to a sanctuary of extensive outdoor spaces surrounded by lush greenery and a refreshing breeze that gently wafts in from the South China Sea.Featuring architecture inspired by Paris’ Jardin du Luxembourg and reminiscent of a tropical resort, the Resort offers 211 well- appointed rooms and suites, four opulent villas, four dining establishments with an al fresco option, and a dedicated Celebrations & Events Centre with 12 meeting rooms including two ballrooms; making the Resort the ideal destination for business, leisure, meetings and gatherings. The Resort also provides direct access to the acclaimed Tanjong Beach as well as an award-winning golf club.The Resort is pet friendly and FurKids are welcome to accompany their owners at Kwee Zeen’s al fresco area.The Resort prides itself on being sustainable, which guests can experience immediately when they arrive, starting with its open-air lobby. A Green Meeting Package provides planners with eco-conscious solutions. The Resort's sustainable initiatives can be viewed here.ContactMichelle WanCluster Director of Corporate CommunicationsRaffles Sentosa SingaporeSofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa4 Bukit Manis Road, SentosaSingapore 099947E Michelle.WAN@raffles.comT (65) 6708 8310

