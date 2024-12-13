Supreme Court lets stand order removing superior court judge from the bench

Supreme Court lets stand order removing superior court judge from the benchKaren.Datangel Wed, 12/11/2024 - 09:16 NewsLink The Supreme Court today denied superior court Judge Tony Mallery’s petition for review that sought to overturn a Commission on Judicial Performance order removing Mallery from office.

