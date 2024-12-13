West Virginia Department of Human Services Hosts First ‘Leaders Thrive’ Graduation

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) today celebrated the first cohort of graduates from its Leaders Thrive program. Thirty-five employees completed the comprehensive nine-month leadership training program , culminating in a graduation ceremony at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg.

Launched on April 2, 2024, Leaders Thrive is designed to strengthen leadership skills among BSS employees, equipping them with the tools to better serve West Virginia’s children and families.

“Investing in our employees is investing in the future of our state,” said Kim Ricketts, DoHS Special Consultant to the Secretary for the Bureau for Social Services. “This program empowers our managers with critical leadership tools, enabling them to support their teams more effectively and ensure that West Virginia families receive the best care possible.”

The program integrates a leadership assessment to help participants identify their unique leadership styles and learn how to leverage their strengths for personal and professional growth. It also teaches managers to navigate diverse workplace dynamics and better connect with colleagues with differing priorities and preferences.

“Strong leadership is the cornerstone of effective child welfare services,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “By developing our employees’ leadership capabilities, we are enhancing the Department’s ability to provide compassionate, responsive, and innovative support to the children and families of West Virginia. This program is an investment in our workforce and the communities we serve.”

Training was conducted in partnership with Epiphany Consulting, a West Virginia-based company specializing in strategic employee development and talent management.

DoHS is committed to fostering professional growth and creating opportunities for employees to thrive in their careers. To explore and apply for rewarding careers in the child welfare field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/osawv. ​

