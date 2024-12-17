Ternary Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Multicloud FinOps Platforms 2024

ISG names Ternary a Leader in multi-cloud FinOps platforms

Ternary recognized for its FinOps functionality & API-first approach, enabling organizations and partners to achieve cloud cost transparency & spend efficiency

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, the multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Global 2024: Public Cloud – Solutions & Services, Multicloud FinOps Platforms, report.

Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst at ISG, remarked, “Ternary takes an API-first approach and offers precise multi-cloud forecasting, cloud cost transparency, and improved cost efficiency while fostering collaboration across teams to drive financial accountability and operational value.”

ISG’s 2024 report assessed 64 FinOps solutions in the market, included 24 in the report, and named only 8 Leaders. Ternary was recognized as a Leader in both “Portfolio Attractiveness” and “Competitive Strength” alongside first-generation cost management solutions such as IBM Cloudability and VMware Tanzu CloudHealth by Broadcom.

The report praised Ternary for its technical strengths in customized reporting and its transformative cost allocation engine. Additionally, ISG acknowledged Ternary’s investment in functionality that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to successfully deliver FinOps capabilities to their customers.

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board Member, shared his enthusiasm about the company’s leadership achievement. “Being recognized as a Leader in the FinOps market is a proud moment for our team, and it’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication we put into building the most effective solutions for our customers,” Kipervarg said. “We’re honored to be named alongside the industry’s pioneers with a recognition that speaks to the strength of our platform and the trust we’ve earned from our partners. Ultimately, our customers’ success—driven by greater financial visibility and deeper organizational alignment—is what motivates us to keep innovating and delivering the best possible FinOps solution.”

To learn more about Ternary’s leadership recognition, access a complimentary copy of the ISG report at https://ternary.app/isg-names-ternary-a-leader/.

About Ternary

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app/.

