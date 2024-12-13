Sarah Carpenter-Vascik Reexamines the Historical Roots of American Religious Freedom

“Freedom of Religion by Individual Choice” explores the founding fathers’ vision for religious liberty.

In " Freedom of Religion by Individual Choice ," author Sarah Carpenter-Vascik looks into the deeply-held convictions of America's Founding Fathers, revealing how their personal education, life experiences, and philosophical ideas shaped the nation's revolutionary stance on religious liberty. This thought-provoking book examines not only their views on the separation of church and state but also highlights actual letters and documents that provide insight into their rejection of a national, state-mandated religion.The Founders' extraordinary awareness of the unique opportunity they had to build a new nation—untethered by centuries of religious conflict—compelled them to advocate for freedom of religious choice for every citizen. Drawing on historical records, Carpenter-Vascik uncovers how figures like Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Benjamin Franklin wrestled with the concept of a national church and ultimately forged a government grounded in the idea that religion should remain a matter of individual conscience, not state control.Carpenter-Vascik's own journey as a retired clinical engineer, ordained minister, and scholar of theology uniquely equips her to explore this topic with both historical rigor and spiritual insight. With a Bachelor's degree in Religion and Philosophy, a Master's in Biblical Studies, and a Doctorate in New Testament Theology, she brings a wealth of academic knowledge to her writing, making complex historical events accessible and compelling to modern readers.With a 4 out of 5 Clarion rating, Claire Foster writes in her review, "With its faithfully transcribed collection of primary texts, 'Freedom of Religion' is a valuable addition to the debate on religious freedom."Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, readers of "Freedom of Religion by Individual Choice" will gain a renewed appreciation for the moral integrity and visionary thinking of the Founding Fathers—and how their commitment to religious liberty continues to shape the American identity today.

