Isaac Sanchez joins Roundstone Solutions as Account Executive

Roundstone Solutions Inc.

Roundstone Solutions announces that Isaac "Sasquatch" Sanchez has joined the company as Account Executive in Sacramento, CA

We're pleased that Isaac Sanchez has chosen to join Roundstone Solutions and expect great things going forward” — Tim Joyce

ORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roundstone Solutions Inc., one of Northern CA’s leading IT solutions providers, is pleased to announce that Isaac “Sasquatch” Sanchez has recently joined the company as Account Executive.“On top of the news that Roundstone Solutions was once again named a winner of two Enterprise Technology (ET) contracts with the State of CA, we’re pleased to have the chance to add someone like Isaac to our team”, said Tim Joyce, Roundstone Solutions’ President and CEO. “We’re excited at the prospect of growing our significant State of CA business with Isaac”, Joyce continued.“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Roundstone Solutions, where I’ll be able to combine my experience, passion, competitive nature, and commitment to being the best”, said Isaac Sanchez . He continued, “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Roundstone team and with our partners to deliver innovative solutions to organizations in the Sacramento area”.Isaac was a professional golfer for many years, having won over 50 professional golf tournaments, which led to him appearing on several golf related television shows and series. After a successful playing career, Isaac became the Men’s and Women’s varsity golf coach at Jessup University in the Sacramento area.Isaac joined the IT industry in 2022 as General Manager of a local IT reseller, where he began to develop relationships with local organizations and IT manufacturers. Isaac is based in the Sacramento area and can be reached at isaac@roundstonesolutions.com and 916-260-9991.For more information about Roundstone Solutions and our partners, please visit www.roundstonesolutions.com

