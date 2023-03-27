Roundstone Solutions doubles business volume in 2022

Roundstone Solutions experienced 100% growth in 2022
We continue to see Clients appreciating the consultative approach we take, especially as it relates to making sure they make the informed decisions that provide the greatest business value to them”
— Tim Joyce
ORINDA, CA, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone Solutions Inc., an experienced IT solutions integrator headquartered in Northern CA, has announced its best year ever in 2022, growing sales by 100% over 2021’s results.
“In 2022, we continued to see very strong growth with both existing and new Clients, said Tim Joyce, President and CEO pf Roundstone Solutions. “We continue to see Clients appreciating the consultative approach we take, especially as it relates to making sure they make the informed decisions that provide the greatest business value to them”, Joyce continued.
“We had a very strong year with our primary vendor partner, Nutanix. In fact, Nutanix recently recognized Roundstone Solutions as one of their focus partners by naming me their top Partner Sales Rep in the Americas for 2022, commented Joyce. “Nutanix, along with both Cohesity and Arctic Wolf remain our focus partnerships because of each companies’ abilities to provide results for our Clients.”
In addition to strong 2022 business results, Roundstone Solutions added headcount and moved into newer and larger quarters during 2022. Growth is expected to accelerate in 2023, indicated Joyce.
Roundstone Solutions is based in Orinda, CA and has an East Coast office in Clifton, NJ. Roundstone Solutions can be reached at (925) 217-1177 in CA and (201) 500-9200 in NJ, and at www.roundstonesolutions.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Tim Joyce
Roundstone Solutions Inc.
+1 925-324-1582
email us here