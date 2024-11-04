Roundstone Solutions awarded State of California Enterprise Technology contract

Roundstone Solutions Inc.

Roundstone Solutions, one of Northern CA's most well regarded IT resellers, has been awarded an Enterprise Technology (ET) contract from the State of California

ORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roundstone Solutions , one of Northern California’s highest rated information technology resellers, is pleased to announce that the State of California has recently awarded the company an Enterprise Technology (ET) contract to resell Nutanix and VAST Data products and services to public sector organizations throughout California.“The award of this contract will allow us to build on the 5+ years of success of the company has had with the previous ET contract for Nutanix and gives us the chance to continue providing our expertise to users at the State and Local government organizations”, said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions.“Many resellers competed for the chance to win these contracts, and competition was tough. But overall, the State felt that Roundstone Solutions represented a good choice for users at the State”, Joyce continued.Joyce said, “Our approach isn’t to just get on these contracts and wait for the business to happen, like others may. Rather, we work hard to show the value these vendors can provide to the State departments and agencies, as well as the citizens of California.”Roundstone has been in business for over 12 years and has become an expert on hyper-converged infrastructure like Nutanix, as well as innovative storage solutions like VAST Data.Roundstone has offices in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas and can be reached at 925-324-1582 or tim@roundstonesolutions.com.

