10 Women-owned Canadian Businesses to Watch in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 255 women-led businesses applied to this year’s The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch program, with 10 women entrepreneurs now working with mentors to develop their ‘pitch’ to win over judges and audiences at The Forum ’s Semi-Final events in Toronto February 13th and Vancouver February 20th.“We are ecstatic to share the vision and stories of 10 women-owned businesses who are breaking barriers with enormous potential to succeed and contribute to Canada’s economy and our greater communities,” said Kirsten Koppang Telford, CEO, The Forum. “In times of economic uncertainty, it is crucial to find ways to fund, lift-up and raise awareness of the innovators in our country. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for these women to be heard and seen nationwide and at The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Semi-Finals in February.”Below are links and short synopses of the 10 women-owned businesses to watch in 2025:Benny (first and only energy drink in Canada blending the powerful ingredients of adaptogens with the health benefits of yerba mate)CATTLEytics (cloud-based platform helps farmers manage operations more effectively and make smarter, faster business decisions, allowing for a more ethical, profitable, and abundant food output)CELLECT Laboratories (transforming menstrual blood into a powerful, non-invasive tool for early detection of reproductive health issues)ImaginABLE Solutions (social impact company that develops assistive technology to improve the quality of life for people with hand disabilities)Juno Technologies (medtech startup developing a compact, discreet, and patent-pending wearable device that provides quick and lasting relief from menstrual pain, offering 79% pain reduction)KidStar Nutrients (natural health company that formulates sugar-free, delicious, and healthy research-backed supplements that parents can trust and that kids love to take)Maman Biomedical (addressing the invasive nature of fertility treatment as it exists today - developing innovative gels and patches that eliminate the burden of multiple daily injections for women and couples undergoing fertility treatment)MycoFutures (leather alternative made from mycelium, the root system of mushrooms - material is animal-free, plastic-free and non-toxic and can be grown in just weeks)SophieGrace (digitally native workwear brand launched in 2020 and have been dressing women all over corporate Canada and the US.)the yukon soaps company (creates natural soap and wellness products that support community, uphold cultural teachings and use plants harvested from the land)“Like so many success stories before them, at The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Semi-Final events, our nationwide network of entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals will have the unique opportunity to get involved early on and be integral to the growth of these 10 semi finalists,” added Telford. “We look forward to hearing the pitches from these incredible women and invite all individuals wherever you are on your business journey to join us.”Tickets to the networking palooza semi-final events are just over $50 to attend:The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Semi-Final Event in TorontoFebruary 13, 2025Liberty Grand TorontoMore info and tickets: https://www.theforumpitch.ca/the-odlum-brown-forum-pitch-semi-final-event-toronto The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Semi-Final Event in VancouverFebruary 20, 2025Roundhouse Community CentreMore info and tickets: https://www.theforumpitch.ca/the-odlum-brown-forum-pitch-semi-final-event-vancouver Following the semi-final events, three finalists will be chosen to present their vision at the pinnacle The Odlum Brown Pitch Finale event April 25 in front of hundreds of guests for up to $90,000 each in capital.About The Forum:The Forum is a national, registered Canadian charity whose purpose is to deliver impactful community, education, and mentorship programs that are designed to elevate women entrepreneurs in their unique journeys.As The Forum marks its 22nd year, the organization continues to see a rise in the need for programming across the country as more women turn towards building businesses. In the last year, its programs, available to all women, and offering a welcoming space to self-identifying women, trans-femme, and non-binary entrepreneurs across Canada, served 2,700+ program participants, across 12 provinces and territories in Canada, and reached 56,000+ people with education, resources and inspiration across 219 unique communities. To date, it has supported over 18,000 women entrepreneurs across Canada through its programs and events including The Odlum Brown Forum Pitch program, The Forum Mentor Program, The Forum E-Series program and more. Visit theforum.ca for more.For more information, photographs and interview opportunities, please contact:Anne McLeanMobile 604-368-0283Email amclean@theforum.ca

