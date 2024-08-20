Statement on Pending Rail Strike - National Institute of Supply Chain Leaders BC

A headshot of Chris Carter, Vice President of NISCL-CSCL, wearing a dark blue shirt.

Chris Carter, NISCL-CSCL Vice President

We strongly advise businesses and consumers to proactively prepare for these potential disruptions."
— Chris Carter, Vice President, NISCL-CSCL
SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of Supply Chain Leaders BC (NISCL BC) is issuing an urgent advisory to our members, the public, and the nearly 200,000 Supply Chain Professionals across British Columbia regarding the imminent threat of significant service disruptions due to labour disputes at Canadian National Railways and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. A lockout is scheduled to begin at 00:01 ET on August 22, 2024.

The rail corridors managed by these service providers are integral to BC’s supply chains. Should a lockout occur, it will likely precipitate substantial disruptions throughout the province. Expected impacts include delays in transportation and a considerable backlog affecting the movement of goods both into and out of the region, as well as within the province.

We strongly advise businesses and consumers to proactively prepare for these potential disruptions. Where feasible, consider alternative transportation options to mitigate the effects of any delays.

NISCL BC will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.

ABOUT NISCL BC
The National Institute of Supply Chain Leaders BC (NISCL BC) is the provinces oldest and largest association representing the people who keep BC’s critical Supply Chains moving. Our members include professionals in procurement, supply chain, logistics and related sectors.

Media Spokesperson: Chris Carter NISCL-CSCL - Vice President
Media Contact: Wendy Hartley

