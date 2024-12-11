Save the Date for The Wellness Show on February 1 & 2 in Vancouver

Two attendees talk with an exhibitor at the 2024 Wellness Show in Vancouver

The Wellness Show returns for its 32nd Year at the Vancouver Convention Centre in 2025

The 2025 Wellness Show offers more than just products—it’s a comprehensive experience for those looking to take charge of their health.” — Jeannette Savard, The Wellness Show producer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Show , Western Canada’s largest holistic wellness event, returns to Vancouver from February 1-2, 2025. Returning for its 32nd year in Vancouver, The Wellness Show brings the latest wellness trends, top health products, and transformative experiences to the Vancouver Convention Centre.This year’s event is set to spotlight trends in holistic health, sustainability, and wellness technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore interactive booths from close to 200 exhibitors, offering a wide range of products and services—from natural skincare to the latest in nutrition and fitness.“The Wellness Show continues to evolve with the trends shaping the way we approach health,” says Jeannette Savard, New Rave Productions, producers of The Wellness Show. “This year we’re excited to bring Vancouver a range of experiences that focus on mental wellness, gut health, eco-conscious products, and more.”Wellness Trends to Watch for at the 2025 Show:• Mental Wellness & Mindfulness: Explore workshops and exhibitor booths that provide stress-reducing tools, meditation techniques, and emotional well-being strategies to balance life’s demands.• Sustainable Living: With sustainability at the forefront, expect to see eco-friendly products and services that focus on reducing waste and environmental impact in personal health and beauty routines.• Gut Health & Nutrition: Dive into workshops and cooking demos that explore the critical connection between gut health and overall wellness, featuring vendors with clean, plant-based food options.The 2025 Wellness Show offers more than just products—it’s a comprehensive experience for those looking to take charge of their health. With live demonstrations, expert talks, hands-on activities, and exclusive show deals, the event promises to inspire and empower.Get Involved: To stay up-to-date with the latest announcements, sign up for the newsletter and follow The Wellness Show on social media @wellnessshow for ticket information, vendor highlights, and more exclusive content leading up to the event.Tickets for The Wellness Show will be available at www.thewellnessshow.com when they go on public sale in December 2024.

