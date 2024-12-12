Three Graduate from Douglas County Young Adult Court

The Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated the graduation of Max, Jessalyn, and Albert at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha on November 27, 2024. Judge James Masteller presided over the ceremony, which marked the successful completion of an intensive program that included comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and full accountability. This achievement represents a significant milestone for the graduates, and their success is proudly honored.

Young Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts operate within the existing judicial framework and employ a specialized team-based approach. Their primary goals are to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders while enhancing public safety. By using validated risk and need assessments, early and tailored behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and other supportive services, these courts aim to improve participants' chances of successful rehabilitation.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photos: Judge James Masteller with each of the graduates.