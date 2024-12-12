Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher Receives Public Integrity Award from Ohio Auditor of State’s Office

COLUMBUS – Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher received top honors from Auditor of State Keith Faber for her collaboration and ongoing dedication to holding accountable those who lie, cheat, and steal from the public coffers.

Faber presented Schumacher with this year’s Auditor of State Public Integrity Award Thursday during the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association Annual Meeting in Columbus.

“Prosecutor Schumacher has worked hand in hand with my Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on cases that have led to convictions of public officials in Richland County,” Auditor Faber said. “She has been a great partner in our efforts to report, investigate and ultimately bring to justice those guilty of public corruption.”

Schumacher was involved in multiple SIU investigations in recent years. In July 2024, for example, former Crestline Fire Department Chief Matthew Wells was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution and audit costs of $26,384 after SIU determined he was paid by multiple public agencies for the same working hours.

In a separate case, a former Richland County Job and Family Services public assistance specialist was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of $47,974 after she admitted using her position to improperly secure benefits for her boyfriend and his child.

A third case, involving a former Richland County Department of Job and Family Services director, did not result in criminal charges but did end with findings for recovery of $16,614 for compensation that was paid for hours when she was not actually working.

“Schumacher wants all issues of fraud, waste and abuse to come to light and has worked to ensure transparency and accountability in government,” said Randall Turner, SIU Director. “She takes public integrity very seriously and insists on accountability for public officials.”

A photo from Thursday’s award presentation of Auditor of State Keith Faber and Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher is available online at https://mcusercontent.com/d485cebcf22cb5ce25824ed17/images/3102f66f-a570-6efd-c3f6-5b31ae3721f8.png

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.