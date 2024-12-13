John’s Crazy Socks Reaches $800,000 in Donations to Charities, Marking Major Milestone in Giving Back

John and Mark Cronin, co-founders of John's Crazy Socks, Reach $800,000 in Donations to Charities John's Crazy Socks John Cronin at Work John and Team

Co-founders John and Mark Cronin credit support from customers and partners for success and company’s continued commitment to social good.

Reaching $800,000 in donations is a huge accomplishment for us. This milestone represents more than a number – it is about the people whose lives we have been able to touch.” — Mark Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John’s Crazy Socks , the world’s largest sock store, announced that it has surpassed $800,000 in donations to its charity partners. This achievement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a meaningful impact on the lives of others, particularly those with differing abilities.Since its inception in 2016, John’s Crazy Socks has prioritized social responsibility alongside its mission to spread happiness through unique, creative sock designs. Co-founded by John Cronin, the nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneur with Down syndrome, and his father, Mark X. Cronin, the company has embraced the dual mission of bringing happiness to its customers with fun and quirky socks but also “spreading happiness” in its social mission to create a positive impact on the world.A portion of every sale from John’s Crazy Socks is donated to charity , with a focus on supporting organizations that empower people with differing abilities as well as over 25 non-profit organizations, including the Special Olympics and the National Down Syndrome Society. John’s Crazy Socks has donated more than $150,000 to Special Olympics NY and more than $100,000 to the National Down Syndrome Society from its sales.“Reaching $800,000 in donations is a huge accomplishment for us. This milestone represents more than a number – it is about the people whose lives we have been able to touch. When we first started this company, we never imagined we would reach this level of giving. Our customers, team and partners have been instrumental in helping us achieve this milestone. We are so grateful for their support, and we are excited to continue making an impact in the future,” said Mark Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks.“Ever since we started selling socks, we wanted to make people happy and give back to those who help others. Every sock sold helps make a difference, and I’m so proud that our customers have joined us in making the world a better place,” said John Cronin, the company’s co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer.In addition to its donations, the company also provides meaningful employment opportunities for people with differing abilities. Over half of the company’s workforce have differing abilities.For more information about John's Crazy Socks or to browse the collection, visit www.johnscrazysocks.com About John's Crazy SocksJohn's Crazy Socks is a social enterprise that offers an exciting range of colorful and fun socks, while also supporting causes that matter. Co-founded by John Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his father, Mark Cronin, the company has become a leading voice in social entrepreneurship. With its commitment to creating jobs for people with differing abilities and donating a portion of proceeds to charitable organizations, John’s Crazy Socks has become a beacon of positivity, inclusivity, and social impact.For more information about John's Crazy Socks or to browse the collection, visit www.johnscrazysocks.com

John's Crazy Socks Reaches $800,000 in Charitable Giving Milestone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.