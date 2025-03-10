Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day March 21 with Inspiring Entrepreneur John Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks in Farmingdale

John and Mark Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks John's Crazy Socks John's Crazy Socks' New Sock Design for World Down Syndrome Day 2025

Two-Day Open House Extravaganza, Official Opening of a New Warehouse Store, Fun and Inspiring Presentations with John and Mark Cronin of John's Crazy Socks

I invite all our customers to join us at our world headquarters in Farmingdale. We are opening our doors so that everyone can see where my colleagues and I are spreading happiness every day.” — John Cronin, Co-Founder of John’s Crazy Socks and Chief Happiness Officer

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Down Syndrome Day March 21st is a time for everyone to celebrate the achievements of people with Down syndrome. Down syndrome has never held John Cronin back and today he is the co-owner of John’s Crazy Socks the world’s largest sock store. John’s Crazy Socks is going big, this World Down Syndrome Day. John is hosting a two-day extravaganza that will include the opening of the John’s Crazy Socks Wearhouse Store, games, food, prizes, giveaways, music, a sock fashion show and inspiring talks given by John and Mark Cronin.“I invite all our friends and customers to join us at our world headquarters in Farmingdale for this celebration and the opening of our warehouse store. We are opening our doors so that everyone can see where my colleagues and I are spreading happiness every day,” said John Cronin, Co-Founder of John’s Crazy Socks and Chief Happiness Officer.The two-day extravaganza will take place on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21 from 10 am to 3 pm and Saturday, March 22 10 am to 3 pm at the company’s headquarters at 110 Bi-County Boulevard, Suite 120, Farmingdale, NY. A special ribbon cutting will take place at 12 noon on Friday the 21st marking the opening of John’s Crazy Socks warehouse store.“For years customers have been asking us to open a warehouse store. We decided that there is no better day than World Down Syndrome Day to officially open. The store will give our local customers and fans an opportunity to stop in to meet John and shop,” said Mark Cronin, Co-Founder of John’s crazy Socks.In the store, the company offers its products including cause socks and the 2025 World Down Syndrome Day socks that were recently released.John and Mark are champions for spreading happiness and creating job opportunities for people with differing abilities. They will share their experiences and knowledge during a series of inspiring talks during the two-day event. Since its inception, John’s Crazy Socks has donated over $800,000 to its charity partners, and a portion of every sale continues to support causes such as the Special Olympics and the National Down Syndrome Society.For more information and schedule of events visit www.johnscrazysocks.com ###About John’s Crazy SocksFounded by John Cronin and Mark X. Cronin, John’s Crazy Socks is committed to spreading happiness and promoting inclusion. With over 4,000 unique sock designs, John’s Crazy Socks is the largest sock store in the world, and half of the company’s staff members have differing abilities. Since its founding, the company has donated over $800,000 to charity and continues to donate 5% of every sale to various causes.

