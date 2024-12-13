Examining Product Safety in America: Attorney Don Fountain Explores Corporate Accountability in New Book

“Defect Safety” Highlights the Role of Jury Verdicts in Driving Safety Changes Beyond Government Oversight

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The car seat you buckled your child into this morning. The tires on your family's SUV. The boat you rented last summer. How safe are they, really? A new book reveals the unsettling truth: many harbor known defects that manufacturers won't fix until forced by a jury verdict.It began with an unthinkable tragedy: a seven-year-old boy killed in a boating accident. Three law firms declined to take the case. But attorney Don Fountain saw something they missed - a hidden defect that would lead to a $200 million verdict and force a major manufacturer to publicly admit a dangerous defect existed in boats they had sold for 25 years.This landmark case anchors Fountain's new book “ Defect Safety ”, exposing how corporations calculate the cost of safety versus potential injury claims against their bottom line - and why they fear jury verdicts far more than government fines. The evidence he presents suggests that any product you're using right now could harbor dangers its manufacturer knows about but just hasn't fixed."If there is no responsibility, no accountability, there is no true impetus to be safer," says Fountain."We tell juries that when they decide these cases, they're the fourth branch of government. Collectively, they have tremendous power - the power to decide cases against the largest and most powerful corporations in the world."Fountain reveals how manufacturers routinely build the cost of lawsuits into product pricing rather than fix known defects. Each time we use a product labeled 'safety tested,' we're putting our trust not only in government oversight, but in the power of previous jury verdicts. Fountain's book shows how ordinary citizens, armed with evidence and empowered by the justice system, have become corporate America's most feared safety regulators.Defect Safety is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand how product safety really works in America - and why their family's safety often depends more on jury verdicts than government regulation. The book is now available at defectsafety.com About Don FountainDon Fountain has secured over a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements over his 37-year career. His work protecting consumers has led to major safety improvements in vehicles, boats, tires, and everyday products. Double board certified by the Florida Bar and National Board of Trial Advocates, he is a founding partner at Clark, Fountain, Littky-Rubin & Whitman in West Palm Beach, Florida. Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing™ is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.

