Jumpstart Foundry Fuels Healthcare Innovation with Final 2024 Investments

NASHVILLE, , TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), a leading healthcare innovation fund, today announced its final investments from its 2024 Second Half fund, adding three promising companies to its portfolio. These companies represent groundbreaking solutions in key healthcare areas, including reproductive health, healthcare workforce burnout, patient experience enhancement, and a first-of-its-kind Consumer Health Record (CHR) for improved medication management and overall health.

"We continue to be impressed by the ingenuity and drive of healthcare startups across the US," said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors. "These new additions to our portfolio are developing tech-enabled, AI-powered solutions that address critical needs. We're thrilled to partner with them on their journey to transform healthcare."

Each company receives a $150,000 investment and gains access to Jumpstart Insight, a comprehensive program designed to equip founders with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry.

Jumpstart Foundry, now boasting a portfolio of over 178 active companies, is one of the most dedicated healthcare innovation funds in the United States, specializing in pre-seed stage investments. Through its unique program, Jumpstart Insight, the fund provides portfolio companies with resources, education, and mentorship to accelerate growth and success.

About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment fund headquartered in Nashville, TN, and is recognized as one of Tennessee’s most active venture capital funds.

