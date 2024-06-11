Jumpstart Foundry, Leading Pre-Seed Healthcare Innovation Fund, Makes New Investments

Jumpstart Foundry Grows with Q2 2024 Portfolio Additions

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), one of the most active healthcare innovation funds in the United States, makes its Q2 2024 portfolio additions. The new investments comprise of 3 amazing companies dedicated to improving healthcare.

The innovations within these investments address a diverse array of healthcare challenges, including areas such as life-changing – at home – immunotherapy, testing DNA and Gut Microbiome health to develop personalized health and wellness solutions, as well as a novel health-tech platform that streamlines access and services for patients and providers.

“Our second quarter 2024 investments, Allergy Butler, DMEConnected and Navipoint Health, support the need to ease pain points in the system and are driving innovative care solutions and services for patients to the home. These portfolio additions to Jumpstart Foundry are building fascinating innovations in healthcare,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, the parent company of JSF. “They are delivering better access and solutions to daily health challenges...from allergies, gut health, and improving access to supplies and services greatly needed!”

Each company in the cohort has been awarded an investment of $150,000 through a standard post-money SAFE note. Additionally, these 3 companies will have the privilege of participating in Jumpstart's exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight, which provides founders with essential resources to enhance their business management skills and deepen their understanding of healthcare industry dynamics and trends.

For further information about Jumpstart Foundry’s Portfolio, please visit: https://jsf.co/jsf-portfolio

Entrepreneurs based in the US, at the early stages of developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, are invited to apply at http://jsf.co/apply.

Accredited investors based in the US who are interested in becoming JSF Limited Partners can find more information at http://jsf.co/investors.