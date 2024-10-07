Jumpstart Health Investors Innovation Fund Makes New Investments

Jumpstart Foundry Expands with Q3 2024 Portfolio Additions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based Jumpstart Foundry (JSF), one of the most active healthcare innovation funds in the United States, makes 8 investments from its 2024 Second Half (2H) Fund. These new investments comprise of some of the most innovative solutions and dedicated founders who are driven to improve healthcare.

The companies within these investments address a wide range of healthcare challenges, including areas such as aging in place, environmentally friendly women’s care products, health record access for patients, digital twin technology to drive personalized care and improve outcomes, as well as innovations in youth mental health, musculoskeletal injury screening, AI driven precision medicine, and prescription delivery services.

“We looked at nearly 100 investment opportunities this round. We’re seeing far more tech-enabled - AI powered - solutions than ever and landed on 8 of the most promising healthcare innovations. We are thrilled to welcome these new companies to our flourishing Jumpstart Foundry portfolio of more than 175 strong and growing,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, the parent company of JSF. “I cannot wait for the world to get their hands on what these game-changers are building!”

Each company in the cohort has been awarded an investment of $150,000 through a standard post-money SAFE note. Additionally, these 8 companies will have the privilege of participating in Jumpstart's exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight, which provides teams with essential resources to enhance their business management skills and deepen their understanding of healthcare industry dynamics and trends.

Learn more about Jumpstart Foundry’s Q3 2024 Cohort and see descriptions of each company here.

For further information about Jumpstart Foundry’s Portfolio, please visit: https://jsf.co/jsf-portfolio

Entrepreneurs based in the US, at the early stages of developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, are invited to apply at http://jsf.co/apply.

Accredited investors based in the US who are interested in becoming JSF Limited Partners can find more information at http://jsf.co/investors.

About Jumpstart Foundry:

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused private investment fund headquartered in Nashville, TN, and is recognized as one of Tennessee’s most active venture capital funds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.