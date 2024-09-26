Medical Metrics, Inc. to Demonstrate SpineCAMP™ at Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Sep 30 – Oct 2 (Booth # 1900)

SpineCAMP digitally combines flexion-extensin views. The clinician is able to "stabilize" or "freeze" a vertebral body of choice, to enhance appreciation for motion at the segments above and below. Click to see animation Reports can be customized to flag and cite out of range findings, with the potential to quantify dynamic instability; click to enlarge

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the “Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in Houston, TX, 9/30 – 10/2, 2024. MMI will be showcasing SpineCAMP™, the Company’s FDA cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at booth #1900.SpineCAMP is a fully-automated AI-powered solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate quantitative metrics and enhanced visualizations that are intended to support and augment clinical decision making.SpineCAMP is designed to seamlessly inject analysis results into imaging workflows within the clinician’s image viewing infrastructure. The MMI team will be available to demonstrate SpineCAMP to interested meeting attendees.”MMI looks forward to its CNS debut,” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI’s President and Chief Operating Officer, “and to showcasing its spine image analysis technology to the neurosurgical community. The annual meeting’s emphasis on emerging technologies resonates strongly with our mission to inject objectivity into the utilization of medical imaging in spine care. We invite spine care practitioners to come check out how AI may enable quick, accurate, and fully-automated analysis of radiographs within their existing imaging workflows.”Said Dennis Farrell, VP Medical Device Commercialization, "We look forward to sharing how the precision metrics provided by SpineCAMP are intended to aid in practitioners’ objective assessment of spinal instability, alignment, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance. Feedback from academic centers and private practice SpineCAMP users has been positive, and we are encouraged by the reception.”MMI invites all attendees to visit Booth #1900 in the exhibit hall to learn more about SpineCAMP, and discover how the Company’s solutions offer the potential to reshape the future of spinal image assessment. Key highlights of MMI CNS participation include:• Demonstrations of SpineCAMP; come for a “test drive;”• Exploration of collaborative research opportunities through MMI sponsored Research Grant Program; and• Opportunities to explore potential strategic and distribution partnerships.Since its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research.MMI’s scientific expertise is a result of supporting over four hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com More information on SpineCAMP may be found on www.spinecamp.ai . Additional questions about SpineCAMP or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com.###

Introduction to SpineCAMP

