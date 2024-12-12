SHEEHY AUTO STORES SHATTERS RECORD, RAISING $350,000 TO SUPPORT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a check to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region.

Annual Campaign Total Reaches Over $3 Million Raised for Heart Health Since 2014

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores is thrilled to announce the record-breaking results of its 2024 “Sheehy Has Heart” campaign, which raised an unprecedented $350,000 in support of the American Heart Association (AHA).

This year’s remarkable success, achieved through donations and community engagement across Sheehy’s dealerships in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, further strengthens the campaign’s mission of promoting heart health and awareness.

Since launching in 2014, “Sheehy Has Heart” has raised more than three million dollars to benefit life-saving cardiovascular research and health initiatives.

“We’re beyond grateful for the extraordinary generosity and dedication of our team members and customers, who once again made a tremendous impact on heart health,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “It’s truly rewarding to see our communities come together each year for such a critical cause, helping the American Heart Association advance heart disease prevention, research, and public awareness.”

This year, Sheehy dealerships went above and beyond with a range of heart-health initiatives, including hosting free CPR workshops, encouraging step challenges, and participating in AHA-sponsored events like the Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, #MoveMoreDC, and Go Red for Women.

“Together with Sheehy Auto Stores, we’re making powerful strides toward healthier lives and stronger hearts,” said Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region. “The funds raised through ‘Sheehy Has Heart’ support our life-saving research, as well as education and outreach efforts to combat heart disease and stroke. Sheehy’s commitment to our mission is inspiring, and their community-focused efforts continue to make an incredible impact.”

To further celebrate and support the campaign, Sheehy Auto Stores encouraged each dealership location to host a series of heart-focused community events, raising awareness and engaging customers in the importance of heart health. Events included interactive CPR demonstrations, step-count challenges, and screenings to help individuals stay informed about their heart health.

For more details on Sheehy Auto Stores' community events and ways to support the “Sheehy Has Heart” campaign, please visit sheehyhasheart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Powered by millions of volunteers and supporters, the AHA funds innovative research, advocates for public health, and provides critical resources for communities. For nearly a century, the organization has been a trusted source of information and support for cardiovascular health and prevention. Connect with the AHA at heart.org, on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Sheehy Auto Stores

Founded in 1966, Sheehy Auto Stores has grown to become one of the Top 30 private dealer groups in the U.S., with 29 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region. With a dedication to customer trust and loyalty, Sheehy represents top automotive brands, including Ford, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, and more. Sheehy’s commitment to community support is demonstrated by initiatives like the “Sheehy Has Heart” campaign, which has raised over $3 million for the AHA. Visit sheehy.com for more information.

