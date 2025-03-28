LANG REALTY HONORS TOP AGENTS AT PORT ST. LUCIE AWARDS LUNCHEON

Lang Realty’s Danny Katz, Valerie Juno, Linda Hart, Lisa M. Perona, Scott Agran, Isabelle Pollock, Ingrid Hewitt, Elise Danielian, Kay Rodriguez, Linda MacCormack, Desiree Flexen, and Kim Hollis

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty celebrated the outstanding achievements of its top-producing agents in the Port St. Lucie office at a special awards luncheon held on March 26 at Tutto Fresco. The event recognizes the dedication, expertise, and exceptional service provided by the firm’s top real estate professionals throughout the past year.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding professionals who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and success in the real estate industry,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Their commitment to excellence and exceptional client service continues to set the standard in our market.”

The 2024 Lang Realty Top Producers honorees include:

Diamond Team Award:

• Kay Rodriguez & Desiree Flexen

• Isabelle Pollock, Elise Danielian & Ingrid Hewitt

Ruby Award:

• Linda MacCormack

Emerald Award:

• Valerie Juno

Sapphire Award:

• Lisa M. Perona

• Becca Layne

• Linda Hart

• Janet Wingfield

Lang Realty remains committed to providing the highest level of service to buyers and sellers across South Florida, with a team of top-tier agents who excel in market knowledge, negotiation, and customer satisfaction.

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation with three associates into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies. With offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information or to explore career opportunities with Lang Realty, please call 561-998-0100 or visit www.langrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.