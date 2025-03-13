JUNK.COM EXPANDS NATIONWIDE, BRINGING SAME-DAY JUNK REMOVAL TO 22 NEW MARKETS

The Junk.com team is hitting the road, expanding to 22 new markets nationwide to bring fast, same-day junk removal to more communities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com, a leading provider of on-demand junk removal, is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, launching services in 22 new cities and regions. This expansion will provide homeowners and businesses with fast, hassle-free junk removal, making it easier than ever to clear out unwanted clutter.

With the junk removal industry projected to surpass $75 billion by 2027, demand for efficient and reliable disposal solutions continues to grow. Junk.com is meeting this demand head-on with a tech-driven approach that allows customers to schedule same-day pickups with just a few clicks.

“Our expansion marks a major milestone in our mission to simplify junk removal,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Customers want fast, professional service they can count on, and we’re excited to bring our streamlined process to more communities nationwide.”

Junk.com is now available in:

• Illinois: Chicago

• New Jersey: Cherry Hill

• Texas: San Antonio, San Antonio South, Houston, The Woodlands, Dallas, Fort Worth

• Massachusetts: Boston

• North Carolina: Charlotte, Pineville

• Colorado: Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs

• South Carolina: Greenville

• Arizona: Phoenix, Mesa

• Florida: Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Naples

• Maryland: Now covering multiple regions

Junk.com’s process is designed for ultimate convenience:

1. Book a pickup online or by phone.

2. Receive a 15-minute heads-up before arrival.

3. Declutter effortlessly with same-day service.

“As we continue to grow, we’re committed to providing an easy, reliable way for customers to free up space in their homes and businesses,” added Turturici.

With its expanded reach, Junk.com is now helping more customers than ever clear out unwanted items—without the hassle. To schedule a pickup or learn more about Junk.com’s services, visit www.Junk.com.

About Junk.com

Junk.com connects users with top-rated professionals to simplify clutter management and enhance living spaces. From residential cleanouts to commercial projects, Junk.com is your trusted partner for junk removal needs. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.