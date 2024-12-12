Amish Pretzel Company's Frozen Pretzels Now Available at All Martin’s Super Markets

The best frozen pretzel you will ever eat. The best frozen pretzel you will ever eat. The best frozen pretzel bites you will ever eat.

Fresh Frozen Newcomer, Amish Pretzel Company Now Available at Martin's Supermarkets

This collaboration aligns with our mission to spread joy through premium, handcrafted snacks but also introduces our unique pretzel offerings into the daily shopping experience of Martin's customers.” — Brian Krider

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Elkhart, IN] – December 5, 2024 – Ben's Soft Pretzels is thrilled to announce that its sister company, Amish Pretzel Company, has expanded its reach by bringing its beloved frozen pretzels to all SpartanNash-owned Martin’s Super Markets across the Midwest. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the distribution of Amish Pretzel Company's artisanal, hand-rolled pretzels, making them more accessible than ever to pretzel enthusiasts nationwide.

Amish Pretzel Company, inspired by the traditional baking methods of the Amish community, offers a range of soft pretzels that are egg-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the delicious taste of these freshly frozen treats. The pretzels are crafted with love and care, maintaining the quality and flavor that have made Ben's Soft Pretzels a household name.

"We are excited to partner with Martin’s Super Markets to bring our Amish-inspired frozen pretzels to an even broader audience," said Brian Krider, Co-Founder of Ben's Soft Pretzels. "This collaboration not only aligns with our mission to spread joy through premium, handcrafted snacks but also introduces our unique pretzel offerings into the daily shopping experience of Martin's customers."

Martin’s Super Markets, known for their commitment to quality and variety, will now feature Amish Pretzel Company's products in the frozen food sections of all their locations. Shoppers can look forward to enjoying homemade-style pretzels that are easy to bake at home, providing the perfect snack or treat for any occasion.

About Amish Pretzel Company: Amish Pretzel Company is a sister company and pretzels of Ben's Soft Pretzels, focusing on producing high-quality, frozen pretzels that capture the essence of Amish baking. With a commitment to natural ingredients and traditional techniques, Amish Pretzel Company ensures each pretzel is a delightful experience.

About SpartanNash: SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.



For more information about Amish Pretzel Company's products at Martin’s Super Markets, please visit martinsgroceriestogo.com.



Media Contact: Stephanie Krol, stephanie@skprmedia.com, 773-580-9726

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.