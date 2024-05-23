Ben's Soft Pretzels Announces Partnership with Levy Restaurants to Bring Delicious Treats to LEGOLAND® New York

Ben's Soft Pretzels®, bakers of fresh-baked pretzels, announced a new partnership with Levy Restaurants to bring their pretzels to LEGOLAND® New York Resort.

GOSHEN, NY, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben's Soft Pretzels®, a beloved purveyor of fresh-baked pretzels, announced a new partnership with Levy Restaurants to bring their iconic soft pretzels to LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination. Levy Restaurants®, a leading hospitality and food service company, will serve Ben's Soft Pretzels® at the park, offering guests a delicious and satisfying snack option throughout their adventure.

“We are thrilled to partner with Levy Restaurants® to bring the irresistible taste of Ben's Soft Pretzels® to LEGOLAND® New York,” said Scott Jones, CEO of Ben's Soft Pretzels®. “LEGOLAND® New York is a place where families come together to create lasting memories, and we're excited to be a part of that experience by providing them with a delicious treat they can enjoy together.”

Ben's Soft Pretzels® are known for their signature soft pretzel, which is hand-rolled and fresh baked to golden perfection. The pretzels can be enjoyed plain or topped with a variety of delicious options, including cheese sauce and cinnamon sugar.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben’s Soft Pretzels to LEGOLAND® New York,” said Merry Wilson, Director of Retail Partnerships at LEGOLAND® New York. “Their mouth-watering, hand-crafted fresh pretzels offer a bricktastic twist to our culinary options at the Park. ”The new partnership between Ben's Soft Pretzels® and Levy Restaurants® will begin this summer season at LEGOLAND® New York.

About Ben's Soft Pretzels®

Ben's Soft Pretzels® is a family-owned company that has been serving fresh-baked soft pretzels for over 16 years. They are headquartered in Goshen, IN and have locations throughout the United States. Ben's Soft Pretzels® is committed to providing its customers with high-quality, delicious pretzels that are made with fresh ingredients. For more information, visit benspretzels.com.

About Levy Restaurants®

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Twice named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and one of the top three Best Employers for Diversity in America by Forbes, Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants; iconic sports and entertainment venues, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters and music festivals, and convention centers; as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, and NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and MLS All-Star Games. For more, visit levyrestaurants.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About LEGOLAND® New York

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, located just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority.