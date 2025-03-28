The best frozen pretzel bites you will ever eat.

Amish Pretzel Company hires industry veteran to lead sales team.

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amish Pretzel Company Appoints Thomas Costello as National Sales Manager

Amish Pretzel Company (APC), a sister company to Ben’s Soft Pretzels, is pleased to announce that Thomas Costello has been appointed as National Sales Manager, effective immediately.

In his role, Thomas will spearhead the initiative to make APC a leading and ubiquitous brand in the American pretzel market. His primary responsibilities will include driving new business development across various sales channels and representing the brand at national trade shows to expand the company's product offerings.

Costello joins APC from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where he also served as National Sales Manager. With a career dedicated to sales development and management, he has a proven track record of elevating brand recognition and integrating products into national chains and distributors. His strategic insights are expected to significantly enhance APC's visibility and market penetration.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new position, Costello remarked, “I am very enthused about joining Amish Pretzel Company, and look forward to having our pretzel products available in all channels for everyone to enjoy.”

APC is thrilled to have Tom Costello on board and looks forward to the growth and increased brand awareness he will bring to the company.

About Amish Pretzel Company:

Amish Pretzel Company, a sister brand to Ben's Soft Pretzels, specializes in crafting premium, frozen pretzel products that embody the traditional methods of Amish baking. Launched in 2021 by The Ben’s Bakers, the company responded to the demand for an exceptional Amish-inspired frozen soft pretzel.

Amish Pretzel Company's products have found success in fundraising, on the shelves of major retailers like Gordon Food Service and SpartanNash, and at prominent venues and restaurants nationwide. Each product is meticulously hand-rolled, ensuring they are free from eggs, nuts, dairy, soy, sesame, and harsh preservatives.

Our mission is to share excellent pretzels, making them accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Contact:

For more information, please contact Tom Costello at tom@amishpretzelco.com.

Media Inquiries or Interviews:

Email: stephanie@skprmedia.com

Phone: 773-580-9726

Follow Us on Social Media:

Instagram: @AmishPretzelCo

Facebook: /AmishPretzel

Legal Disclaimer:

