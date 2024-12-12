The Reading Glass Books Features a Special One-Page Ad in The New York Times Book Review
Get a dynamic collective ad on December 15.COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The December 15 issue of The New York Times Book Review will include a feature from The Reading Glass Books—a dynamic, one-page collective ad. This presents a curated list celebrating literary works across a broad spectrum of genres and topics.
This special advertising feature allows readers to discover standout books in one vibrant page. Whether it’s the latest literary fiction, deeply insightful nonfiction, or compelling memoirs, this list offers a reflection of impactful books.
With a targeted social media campaign to further broadcast the showcase, this feature includes the following:
1. “Words from the Maestro” by Joyce H. Hynes
2. “When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika” by Pam
3. “Keys To A Sacred Place” by J. Solomon Wise
4. “Beyond Your Potential: Accident: The Comeback Kit, From Coma To Comedy” by Kit Summers
5. “CURIOSITY, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder: The European Expansion, 15th to 20th Century” by James B. Read
6. “Human Origins: The Emergence and Evolution of the Human Species” by Don Hainesworth, M.Sc., M.Pharm., M.Eng.
7. “The Life of A Running Man: A Life of Running From God” by Robin T. Brown
8. “The Four Seeds” by Mary Grace Klukosky
9. “Which Way is Detroit?” by Herbert J. Strather
10. “SHARDS: Fragments of Mind” by Lawrence Joseph Terlizzese
11. “Stroke Survival: Against All Odds” by Robert Castleberry
12. “Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For” by Dr. Kimberly Harms
13. “A Journey Through Cancer, with Faith and Hope” by Chuck Rudolph, Evelyn Rudolph, & Meloni Rudolph Crawford, Ph.D.
14. “Golf 101: A Beginner's Guide to the Game of Golf” by Mark R. Rivard
15. “The Power Potential” by Mark R. Rivard
16. “The Detective's Sons” by Walter Signorelli
17. “12 Simple Words” by John W Kennedy, Ph.D., DESA
18. “Athena the Brave” by Nina M. Kelly
19. “Patriot's Abound” by John M. Bede III
20. “The Train of Thought: Anomalies” by Richard Dardis
21. “Doctor, What If It Were Your Mother?: Hope, Faith and Reason at the End of Life” by Victor G. Vogel, MD
22. “Pearls On A String: Love Songs Volume 1” by Rea-Silvia Costin, P.E.
23. “Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss & Redemption…” by J Karston Buli
24. “The Face Looking Company: The Beginning Love Walk Around the World” by Robert Lee Martin
As part of The Reading Glass Books’ ongoing commitment to supporting and celebrating the literary world, this year’s roundup promises to offer something for everyone, whether they are looking for new releases or rediscovering a masterpiece.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.