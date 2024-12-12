The Reading Glass Books Features a Special One-Page Ad in The New York Times Book Review

Get a dynamic collective ad on December 15.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The December 15 issue of The New York Times Book Review will include a feature from The Reading Glass Books—a dynamic, one-page collective ad. This presents a curated list celebrating literary works across a broad spectrum of genres and topics.This special advertising feature allows readers to discover standout books in one vibrant page. Whether it’s the latest literary fiction, deeply insightful nonfiction, or compelling memoirs, this list offers a reflection of impactful books.With a targeted social media campaign to further broadcast the showcase, this feature includes the following:1. “Words from the Maestro” by Joyce H. Hynes2. “When Black Panthers Prowled Amerika” by Pam3. “Keys To A Sacred Place” by J. Solomon Wise4. “Beyond Your Potential: Accident: The Comeback Kit, From Coma To Comedy” by Kit Summers5. “CURIOSITY, Adventure Travel, Exploration, Trade, War, Murder: The European Expansion, 15th to 20th Century” by James B. Read6. “Human Origins: The Emergence and Evolution of the Human Species” by Don Hainesworth, M.Sc., M.Pharm., M.Eng.7. “The Life of A Running Man: A Life of Running From God” by Robin T. Brown8. “The Four Seeds” by Mary Grace Klukosky9. “Which Way is Detroit?” by Herbert J. Strather10. “SHARDS: Fragments of Mind” by Lawrence Joseph Terlizzese11. “Stroke Survival: Against All Odds” by Robert Castleberry12. “Are You Ready?: How to Build a Legacy to Die For” by Dr. Kimberly Harms13. “A Journey Through Cancer, with Faith and Hope” by Chuck Rudolph, Evelyn Rudolph, & Meloni Rudolph Crawford, Ph.D.14. “Golf 101: A Beginner's Guide to the Game of Golf” by Mark R. Rivard15. “The Power Potential” by Mark R. Rivard16. “The Detective's Sons” by Walter Signorelli17. “12 Simple Words” by John W Kennedy, Ph.D., DESA18. “Athena the Brave” by Nina M. Kelly19. “Patriot's Abound” by John M. Bede III20. “The Train of Thought: Anomalies” by Richard Dardis21. “Doctor, What If It Were Your Mother?: Hope, Faith and Reason at the End of Life” by Victor G. Vogel, MD22. “Pearls On A String: Love Songs Volume 1” by Rea-Silvia Costin, P.E.23. “Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss & Redemption…” by J Karston Buli24. “The Face Looking Company: The Beginning Love Walk Around the World” by Robert Lee MartinAs part of The Reading Glass Books’ ongoing commitment to supporting and celebrating the literary world, this year’s roundup promises to offer something for everyone, whether they are looking for new releases or rediscovering a masterpiece.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.