Jennifer Caudillo Joins Caretech as Community Liaison & Resource Coordinator to Enhance In-Home Care in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, NE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech is proud to welcome Jennifer Caudillo as the new Community Liaison & Resource Coordinator for the North Platte region. With a rich background in long-term care and a lifelong passion for serving the aging population, Jennifer brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role.

Jennifer’s career spans roles as an Admissions and Marketing Director for long-term care and as an Administrator for Assisted Living and Independent Living. Her personal journey caring for her parents inspired her commitment to ensuring seniors can age in place with dignity, supported by knowledgeable and compassionate caregivers.

“It was during the time of caring for my parents that I truly saw the need for dedicated caregivers who provide dignity and respect to their patients,” Jennifer shared. “Caretech’s values of providing friendly, positive, innovative, and person-centered care align perfectly with my passion for serving others.”

As the Community Liaison & Resource Coordinator, Jennifer will focus on building relationships with families, healthcare professionals, and local organizations to ensure seniors in North Platte and the surrounding communities have access to resources and options that support aging in place. She is dedicated to providing education and resources that empower families to make informed decisions about their loved ones’ care.

“My role is about more than providing services—it’s about building trust and being accessible to families and organizations. I’m excited to collaborate with hospitals, senior centers, churches, and other community partners to create a network of support for our seniors,” Jennifer explained.

Jennifer is a Certified Dementia Practitioner and has been involved with the Nebraska Health Care Association. Her leadership is complemented by her top CliftonStrengths: Belief, Positivity, Arranger, Connectedness, and Relator.

A lifelong resident of North Platte, Jennifer is deeply rooted in her community. She and her husband, JJ, have been married for 26 years and are proud parents of five daughters, two sons-in-law, and two granddaughters. The Caudillo family is actively involved in volunteer work, including supporting the Salvation Army and the North Platte Catholic Schools, and are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Looking ahead, Jennifer’s goals include expanding Caretech’s reputation and reach in North Platte and the surrounding rural communities. “The aging population is growing at record levels, and my mission is to ensure they have the resources and support they need to age with dignity and independence,” Jennifer said.

Caretech is excited to have Jennifer on board and is confident that her passion, experience, and dedication will enhance the lives of seniors and their families in Southcentral Nebraska.

About Caretech

Caretech is a leading provider of high-quality care services for seniors, and adults and adolescents living with disabilities. Services include memory care, respite care, in-home care, specialized discharge program, and independent skills. With over 25 years of commitment to serving the underserved and supporting veterans, Caretech continues to set the standard for compassionate, innovative, and inclusive care.

For more information about Caretech and its services, please visit https://caretechinc.com/ or contact (402) 697-5121.

