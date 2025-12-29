Caretech Launches AI-Enabled Systems and Expands Advocacy Across their Multi-State Presence

Caretech

Caretech advances client care with AI-enabled recruitment, personalized support, and expanded advocacy across its multi-state footprint.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Caretech closes out 2025, the organization is already setting the stage for a strong and intentional 2026. With continued growth across Nebraska and key communities in Iowa, Wyoming, and Kansas, and an increasing demand for in-home care, Caretech is making strategic investments in people, technology, and advocacy to ensure individuals and families receive timely, personalized, and compassionate support—now and in the years ahead.

Caretech has welcomed Brooklin Oltman as its new Client & Family Support Associate, a role designed to provide a highly personalized, white-glove experience for new clients and their families. Brooklin serves as the single point of contact for all new intakes, guiding clients through the onboarding process and working closely with families until the right caregiver match is made.

“This approach ensures families aren’t navigating the challenges in finding affordable care alone,” said Kerin Zuger, Caretech’s COO. “Brooklin’s role is focused on education and advocacy, and allows us to expedite services while ensuring care plans are thoughtfully aligned with each client’s unique needs.”

As Caretech expands into additional states and positions themselves for continued growth, leveraging AI-enabled recruitment systems addresses the growing demand for caregivers. These systems are designed to streamline the interview and onboarding process, allowing care providers to interview immediately and move efficiently from application to active caregiving.

“Home care is deeply personal, and relationships will always be at the heart of what we do,” Kerin shared. “At the same time, the need for caregivers continues to grow rapidly. Caretech has experienced nearly 20% growth in just one year, and we are intentionally building the right processes to ensure we can serve more individuals—without compromising quality.”

A cornerstone of Caretech’s growth has been its tailored support for family caregivers participating in the Best Possible Care Program, which allows family members and friends to be paid caregivers for their loved ones. While all caregivers receive the same training and ongoing support, Caretech recognizes that caring for a family member—especially a child or spouse—requires a different level of understanding and flexibility.

“We want the experience to make life easier, not more complicated,” Kerin noted. “Family caregivers deserve systems that support them, respect their role, and reduce unnecessary stress. These formal family support roles help keep healthcare costs down by allowing clients to receive the care they need in the most affordable setting—their homes.”

This focus has become even more impactful following the recent launch of the LRI program by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which allows parents and spouses to be paid caregivers. Caretech is among a select group of agencies in Nebraska approved for this program, making it a significant driver of both access to care and organizational growth.

Caretech’s commitment to advocacy extends beyond individual clients and families. Recognizing that quality care truly takes a village, Caretech is proud to share that its Chief Operating Officer, Kerin Zuger, has recently been elected to the board of the Nebraska Homecare Association. In this role, she will help shape policy, elevate caregiver voices, and advocate for clients across the entire state.

“From individualized client support to smarter recruitment systems and statewide advocacy, these initiatives reflect our mission to empower those WE serve and those WHO serve them,” Kerin shared. “Homecare is not an easy business, but we stay committed to finding solutions for today’s needs while building toward a sustainable future of home care in Nebraska and beyond.”

About Caretech

Caretech is an industry-leading, family-oriented home care provider serving seniors and individuals of all ages with disabilities across Nebraska, as well as key communities in Iowa, Wyoming, and Kansas. With a focus on compassion, trust, innovation, and excellence, Caretech delivers personalized care solutions that help individuals live independently while supporting families and caregivers every step of the way.

