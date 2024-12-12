Southern Steer Butcher’s Award-Winning Ocoee, Florida, Store Announces New Dry Aging Program

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new owners of Southern Steer Butcher in Ocoee, Florida, have introduced an innovative dry aging program at the award-winning butcher shop.The store is now offering steaks and other proteins prepared in their exclusive new dry ager featuring Himalayan salt blocks used to create the perfect micro-climate for dry aging. The dry-aging process breaks down the fibers in beef and other proteins in a controlled environment for weeks or even months, resulting in increased flavor and melt-in-your mouth texture.Dry-aged steaks are often sought after by connoisseurs in the finest steakhouses, and now, area residents can purchase these highly desirable steaks for preparation at home. Monthly memberships are also available for individuals who would like their own “permanent” space in the dry ager, ensuring they have a continuous supply of their own personal steaks. For more information on the stores dry aging program, visit www.southernsteer.com/dry-aging-club Ocoee is the second Southern Steer Butcher Franchise location to feature dry-aged products. The program was piloted at Southern Steer Butcher in Lakeway, Texas, and became an instant hit, with memberships selling out within a matter of weeks.New owners, Georgia and Chris Goddard, are no strangers to the application of technology, hospitality, and food. Georgia’s strong background in hospitality combined with Chris’ background in technology have provided a “recipe for success” in creating new and innovative product offerings in Ocoee.“We are thrilled to be the new owners of Southern Steer Butcher in Ocoee and to bring the incredible benefits of dry aging to our customers all throughout Orlando,” said the Goddards. “We’re passionate about great food and great service and can’t wait to share that passion with everyone who walks through our doors.” In addition to the new dry aging program, Georgia and Chris are exploring new experiences, services, and products for their customers like expanded online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup.For more information on Southern Steer Butcher Ocoee, visit www.southernsteer.com/Ocoee , or contact the store at (407) 347-8796.About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality, premium cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for guests. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates five locations in Florida (Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Orlando, and Jacksonville), one location in Lakeway, Texas, and one location in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.