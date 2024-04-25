Southern Steer Butcher confirms expansion into Texas, appoints new General Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Steer Butcher confirmed its expansion into the Longhorn state today through a strategic franchise agreement with local ownership. The new entity, Southern Steer Butcher of Texas, will bring the Florida-based neighborhood butcher shop to Texas, with its first store opening this Summer in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.
The new franchisee group is “excited to introduce Southern Steer’s modern-day butcher experience to communities throughout Texas, starting in Lakeway.”
In addition, the owner has named longtime food and beverage veteran, Chris Haydostian, as its new General Manager over the Texas expansion. Chris is a Master Certified Food Executive (MCFE) and has over twenty years of experience managing food and beverage operations in Texas, California, and Nevada.
“I am honored to join Southern Steer Butcher of Texas and work alongside its dedicated team,” said Chris Haydostian.
“Throughout my career, I’ve honed my skills in operations management, team leadership, and understanding customer needs. I’m committed to fostering a knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff who share our passion for providing the finest cuts and expertise to our customers.”
Southern Steer Butcher of Texas expects to open its first location in suburban Austin at 2300 Lohman’s Spur in Lakeway in June. Not only will they feature Southern Steer favorites like Argentine Steak Tips, custom-made sausages, take and bake sides, and select cuts, but they will also offer dry aging using Himalayan salt blocks, a first for the franchise.
“Chris and the local owner will do a fantastic job of carrying the Southern Steer brand to the Longhorn state,” said Greg Snyder, Founder of Southern Steer Butcher. “We’re excited for their first store to open in Lakeway this Summer, and we are mutually committed to expanding the brand throughout the state of Texas.”
About Southern Steer Butcher
Founded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality, premium cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for guests. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates in five Florida locations (Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Orlando, and Jacksonville) and is expanding into multi-state operations in Texas and Georgia this year. For more information, visit www.SouthernSteer.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.SouthernSteerFranchise.com.
