Southern Steer Butcher Expands into Georgia; Opens New Store in Alpharetta

Southern Steer Butcher Alpharetta GA

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Steer Butcher is bringing the new, modern butcher experience to the Peach State. The Florida-based neighborhood butcher shop is officially opening its first Georgia location in Alpharetta this weekend.The new store, located at 4260 Kimball Bridge Road, is bringing the hospitality, quality, convenience, and flavor that has turned Southern Steer Butcher into a growing franchise. Alpharetta will soon be able to try Southern Steer classics like homemade sausages, gourmet burgers, juicy chicken, and their famous marinated steak tips. Southern Steer Butcher has also become known for their homemade sides and apps, like their white cheddar mac & cheese, smashed potatoes, homemade meatballs, and bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers. The store will also offer combos, daily and seasonal specials, and meal programs for busy adults on the go.New store owners and franchisees, Kenny and Alyson Ekmark, are “excited to bring Southern Steer Butcher to their local community and will offer some of the finest food products in the Alpharetta area.” They hope to “inspire local families, home chefs, and culinary masters” with the premium proteins, sides, appetizers, seasonings, and more that the store will offer. “I’m incredibly happy to welcome Kenny and Alyson to the Southern Steer family, and I can’t wait for them to share our products and services with the Alpharetta community,” said Greg Snyder, Founder of Southern Steer Butcher. “I’m excited to work alongside the team at the store’s Grand Opening this weekend to personally welcome everyone to Southern Steer!”The store will have their Grand Opening Friday, August 30, through Monday, September 2. At the Grand Opening event, customers will be able to sample several items as well as take advantage of some great savings opportunities. An official ribbon cutting event will take place Friday morning. Southern Steer Butcher of Alpharetta is open 10am – 7pm Mondays – Saturdays, and Sundays from 10am – 5pm. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com/Alpharetta ****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality, premium cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for guests. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates five locations in Florida (Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Orlando, and Jacksonville) and one location in Lakeway, Texas.For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

