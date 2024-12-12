Submit Release
Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum announce the 18th Class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum today announced the 18th class of the California Hall of Fame, consisting of trailblazers in athletics, civil rights, culinary arts, entertainment, and more. For the first time in the history of the California Hall of Fame, this class is entirely comprised of women in a meaningful recognition of women’s achievements, which have historically been underrepresented in California’s history. The posthumous class will be inducted on Thursday, December 19 in a virtual ceremony.
 

Julia Child: Cook, author, television personality

Ina Donna Coolbrith: California’s first poet laureate

Vicki Manalo Draves: Olympic gold medalist

Mitsuye Endo: Civil rights activist

Dian Fossey: Primatologist, gorilla conservationist

Alice Piper: Civil rights hero

Tina Turner: Singer, performer

