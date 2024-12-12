NxGenComm Successfully Demonstrates Advanced SG Network Solution on Unmanned Aircraft with Johns Hopkins APL

NXG successfully demonstrates groundbreaking MSNS-JCP with JHU APL under OUSD and U.S. Army program. Showcases low SWAP SG network on UAS

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NxGenComm {"NxGen"} has successfully demonstrated its groundbreaking MSNS Software Joint Communications Platform in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory {JHU APL}.

The demonstration, conducted as part of a program led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense {OUSD} and the U.S. Army, showcased the deployment of low Size, Weight, and Power {SWaP} SG network equipment on unmanned aerial systems {UAS}.

In April 2024, the team achieved a significant milestone by validating comprehensive SG network connectivity from a UAS platform.

This innovative solution enables rapid deployment of mobile SG network coverage for ground-based users and equipment. The system can function either as a standalone network or seamlessly integrate with existing commercial cellular infrastructure.

Key Features of the MSNS Joint Communications Platform {JCP}:

- Frequency-agile architecture supporting multiple commercial and defense waveforms

- Comprehensive SG gNB RAN component integration {CU/DU/RU} + Core

- Universal compatibility with commercial smartphones and modems

- Flexible deployment options with wide RF front-ends and antenna configurations

- Superior quality of service compared to traditional coverage solutions

"This successful demonstration represents a significant advancement in mobile network capabilities for defense applications," said Larry Webb, 5G Demonstration and Deployment Lead at NxGenComm. "The MSNS platform's versatility and performance make it an ideal solution for rapid deployment scenarios where reliable communication is critical."

The platform's compatibility extends across major commercial devices, including those from Samsung, Apple, and Sierra Wireless, while also supporting specialized modems and custom devices. Its adaptable architecture allows for both omnidirectional and sectorized coverage configurations, meeting diverse operational requirements.

For additional information about the MSNS Joint Communications Platform, please contact info@nxgencomm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.