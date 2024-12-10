NxGenComm Demonstrates Breakthrough in Flexible 5G Network Deployment

North Carolina's NxGenComm demonstrates fast and seamless 5G Network Deployment with flexible M5NS-JCP in daisy chain configuration with early IAB

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NxGenComm today announced a groundbreaking demonstration of its M5NS Joint Communications Platform, showcasing unprecedented flexibility in wireless network configuration through successful daisy-chained network deployment.

The demonstration highlighted the platform's ability to create multiple autonomous network configurations, including:

• Direct meshed wireless backhaul between separate network bubbles

• An early release of integrated access backhaul (IAB) with a single donor or anchor M5NS supporting multiple wireless base stations

Key Technical Achievements Include:

• Simultaneous 5G and WiFi network coverage

• Seamlessly connected network bubbles that provide a single network

• Native 3GPP feature support for each base station

• Integrated 3rd party applications including a TAK Server

• Enhanced Post Quantum Encryption (ML-KEM 1024)

• Innovative coverage mapping for rapid network deployment

• Support for edge AI engines

"Our M5NS Joint Communications Platform represents a significant leap in network flexibility," said Larry Webb, the 5G Demonstration and Deployment Lead at NxGenComm. "We've created a solution that adapts to complex communication environments while maintaining superior performance."

Platform Capabilities Include:

• Frequency-agile design

• Full 5G RAN component support (CU/DU/RU)

• Multi-waveform compatibility

• Turnkey network solution

• Compatible with major smartphone and modem manufacturers

The M5NS-JCP supports integration with various RF front-ends and antennas, enabling both sectorized and omnidirectional antennas. It works seamlessly with devices from Samsung, Apple, Sierra Wireless, and custom equipment.

Availability and Contact For more information, please contact info@nxgencomm.com or visit www.nxgencomm.com.

About NxGenComm:

Based in the Research Triangle Park area in Morrisville, North Carolina, NxGenComm designs and develops end-to-end multi-standard, frequency band agnostic, wireless network solutions for multiple verticals. NxGenComm provides high-performance network infrastructure solutions for demanding use cases that require unique architectures, incorporating tiered levels of autonomous capability and intelligence from the device to the cloud. Please visit our website for additional product information: www.nxgencomm.com

