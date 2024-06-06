Submit Release
NxGenComm Announces Official Release of New Flexible 5G Multi-Standard Solution

M5NS Software Defined Platform (SDP)

MORRISVILLE , NORTH CAROLINA, US, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NxGenComm ("NxGen") is pleased to announce the availability of its new M5NS Software Defined Platform (SDP). This flexible Mobile 5G Network System (M5NS) supports all 5G gNB RAN components (CU/DU/RU) on a single platform.

The M5NS SDP is a turnkey 5G network solution that offers superior quality of service compared to existing coverage. As an MU-MIMO system, it supports 8 downlink layers and 4 uplink layers for maximum flexibility and bandwidth. It can be integrated with various RF front-ends and antennas to provide sectorized or omnidirectional coverage.

Furthermore, the M5NS SDP is compatible with off-the-shelf smartphones and modems, including those from Samsung, Apple, and Sierra Wireless, as well as custom modems and devices.

Key features of NxGen's M5NS SDP include:

- A complete gNB with flexible bandwidth support
- A lightweight 5G core
- An integrated management application for managing a complete and autonomous 5G bubble network
- Support for multiple frequency bands in FR1 and 3GPP Release 15/16, with FR2 bands and Release 17/18
Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) on our roadmap.
- Flexible APIs for integrating applications both on-premise and via remote management

Please email info@nxgencomm.com for more information.

NXGENCOMM
+1 984-439-2042
info@nxgencomm.com

