RealEye.ai Secures Strategic Partnership with Armed Forces of the Philippines Cyber Division to Intercept Cyber Threats

Fortress Technology Delivers Semi-Automated Monitoring Solutions for Emerging Cyber Threats

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealEye.ai, a leading innovator in scalable, AI-driven intelligence solutions for homeland security and law enforcement, today announced a groundbreaking agreement with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cyber Division. This partnership, secured for an undisclosed fee, marks a significant step forward in RealEye.ai’s mission to enhance global cybersecurity capabilities.Under the agreement, RealEye.ai will deploy its advanced semi-automated monitoring solutions to empower the AFP Cyber Division in detecting, analyzing, and intercepting cyber threats with unparalleled speed and precision. The cutting-edge platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify potential risks in real-time, streamlining critical decision-making processes for threat mitigation.“We are honored to partner with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Cyber Division in their efforts to bolster national security and safeguard critical infrastructure,” said Kevin Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of RealEye.ai. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing advanced, adaptable, and scalable solutions that address the complex cybersecurity challenges faced by modern armed forces.”RealEye.ai stands at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, driven by a unique combination of world-class technology and elite expertise in the intelligence community. Our solutions are designed not only to detect threats but also to empower teams to make informed decisions rapidly, ensuring that national security remains intact. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, our team comprises top-tier experts with specialized knowledge in defense, intelligence, and security operations. Their unparalleled expertise equips us to offer solutions that are specifically tailored to the complex needs of military and governmental agencies.The AFP Cyber Division’s need for cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities has never been greater. As foreign entities continue to target the Philippines, seeking to undermine national security through cyber-attacks, the need for a sophisticated and proactive defense system becomes paramount. RealEye.ai’s semi-automated monitoring platform addresses this need by providing a comprehensive and scalable solution to intercept threats, manage sensitive information, and protect critical infrastructure at speed.Moreover, in today’s interconnected world, the ability to audit sensitivities across vast digital environments is crucial. RealEye.ai’s technology is designed to not only monitor for external threats but also to provide in-depth insights into potential insider threats. By detecting unusual behaviors, irregular access patterns, and data anomalies, our solutions offer AFP the ability to conduct real-time audits, safeguarding against both external and internal risks.The partnership will significantly enhance the AFP Cyber Division’s ability to safeguard sensitive information and maintain robust national defense strategies. As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, RealEye.ai is proud to offer a proactive and comprehensive solution that ensures border security and operational readiness remain unchallenged.This collaboration further solidifies RealEye.ai’s reputation as a trusted partner for national security initiatives worldwide, building on the company’s successful track record of working with top intelligence agencies and security organizations, including close collaborations with Israel’s security community and support from Libertad, the innovation arm of the Israeli Ministry of Homeland Security.

