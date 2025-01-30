JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS LAUNCHES 2025 PLANS

NAMM Show Featured Panels on Dolby Atmos, Presented by The Dolby Creator Lab

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1998, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus has brought the non-profit mobile studio featuring the latest music, audio and video products and solutions, to many hundreds of thousands of students across the country. Programs provide hands-on production sessions and workforce development opportunities made possible by some of the biggest names in music and technology including Apple, Dolby Creator Lab, Battle Born Batteries, Genelec, Audio-Technica and Avid, among many others.While at the recent 2025 NAMM Show, the Lennon Bus hosted visitors for tours of the Dolby Atmos7.1.4 studio and there were giveaways from sponsors Taylor Guitars, Avid, Genelec, Artiphon, Full Compass, Apogee, SSL, Audio-Technica and more. The Lennon Bus stage once again presented panels and demos with legendary and emerging artists, producers and engineers. As a special treat for attendees, GRAMMY-winning artist Jacob Collier produced the collaborative project inspired by John and Yoko’s iconic song 'Imagine' with special guests.New for 2025, Full Compass Systems becomes the official online retailer of the Lennon Bus and kicks off the Lennon Bus Store offering the Lennon Bus T-shirts featuring the iconic Lennon self-portrait. “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Full Compass Systems as the official and exclusive retail partner of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus for 2025. As a company that has always been deeply committed to supporting musicians, music educators, and music technology enthusiasts, this partnership is a natural extension of our mission,” says Dave Chaimson, President, Full Compass Systems.2024 highlights included “Imagine: A Musical Collaboration with Jeremy Renner,” an exciting project with TV/film star and musician Jeremy Renner in his hometown of Reno, NV and the RennerVation Foundation, his non-profit to benefit foster kids and at-risk youth. The documentary was produced by Battle Born Batteries, a division of Dragonfly Energy, who installed their latest GC3 smart non-toxic lithium iron phosphate batteries to power the mobile recording studio, enabling it to be green, more efficient, and reduce the carbon footprint.The Apple supported Lennon Bus Fall residency in Louisiana included Historically Black Colleges and Universities and production sessions with high school students from the lower 9th ward in New Orleans, in association with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music. On the road to Super Bowl LIX, outreach efforts continue in 2025 with a visit to Xavier University, and on to campus stops in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Indiana with additional support from the Mrs. G’s Foundation, NAMM Foundation, AXS TV and Charter Communications.Looking ahead, Dolby goes deeper with their commitment to the next generation of creators. Dolby plans to expand support to Lennon Bus Europe by upgrading that mobile studio with a 7.1.4 mix room brought to life with one of a kind Genelec speakers customized with words, images and musical motifs honoring John Lennon's work.The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., Dolby Creator Lab, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Taylor Guitars, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Gibson Gives, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, PSP Audioware, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus:The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is the premiere non-profit mobile recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 27th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features a Dolby Atmos studio with the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, colleges and universities, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013. The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., Dolby Creator Lab, Full Compass Systems, Battle Born Batteries, NAMM Foundation, Westlake Pro, Taylor Guitars, Audio-Technica, Genelec, Apogee, Roland, Gibson Gives, Triad-Orbit, Reason Studios, Solid State Logic, Neutrik, Blackmagic Design, Grace Design, Avid, PSP Audioware, Antares, Native Instruments, Universal Audio, and Flock Audio.About Dolby Atmos:Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you – nothing puts you inside the music like Dolby Atmos.

