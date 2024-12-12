SCRAM Systems Announces SCRAM GPS® 9 Plus is now FirstNet Trusted™, Enhancing Public Safety with Priority Access

SCRAM Systems FirstNet Trusted

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCRAM Systems , a leading provider of innovative monitoring solutions for public safety agencies, is proud to announce that the SCRAM GPS9 Plus device is now connected with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T. The SCRAM GPS9 Plus, which is now FirstNet Trusted™, delivers a highly secure solution to further public safety capabilities and strengthen electronic monitoring communications.This integration enables SCRAM GPS9 Plus to communicate seamlessly with FirstNet, a network exclusively for first responders, providing public safety professionals with enhanced, reliable communication capabilities during times of high traffic and crisis.The FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, which SCRAM GPS9 Plus now joins, works with trusted tech companies that lead the industry with public safety solutions. By integrating FirstNet service into mission-critical products – such as police body cameras, wireless routers, wearable devices, and sensors –communications are streamlined into a unified product.What FirstNet Certification Means for SCRAM GPS9 Plus and Public SafetyThe SCRAM GPS9 Plus bracelet is a state-of-the-art location monitoring solution that now benefits from the unique priority features of FirstNet, making it an essential tool for public safety agencies across corrections, courts, and law enforcement.This invaluable integration will provide both priority service during emergencies and extended coverage and connectivity to the agencies SCRAM Systems services every day.Why FirstNet and SCRAM GPS9 Plus MatterFirstNet was built with and for first responders to help ensure that critical communications are prioritized when it matters the most. With the SCRAM GPS9 Plus now being FirstNet Trusted™, public safety professionals gain a powerful tool that strengthens their ability to supervise, monitor, and protect their communities.“At SCRAM Systems, our mission is to empower public safety agencies with tools that support and enhance community safety,” said Marcel Guajardo, Vice President, Product Management at SCRAM Systems. “By becoming FirstNet Trusted™, SCRAM GPS9 Plus is positioned to provide public safety agencies with superior monitoring that operates with the highest standards of reliability.”####About SCRAM SystemsSCRAM Systemsis a leading international public safety company offering alcohol, location monitoring, and software solutions designed to improve community safety and modify behaviors. SCRAM Systems manufactures and provides a full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that include LifeSafer ignition interlock devices, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. SCRAM Systems has over 700 employees across the United States and has a growing international footprint. With over 50 years of technology leadership, SCRAM Systems is a trusted partner of courts and state regulators. Their mission is to improve lives and make communities safer through advanced technology and world-class service. Visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.