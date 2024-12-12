Fenix Lighting Introduces Two New Rechargeable Bike and Tail Lights: The BC22R and BC06R

BC22R Handlebars BC22R Road Beam BC06R Rain Proof BC06 Brake Light

Fenix Lighting introduces the BC22R and BC06R bike and tail lights, offering cyclists reliable, high-performance lighting for better visibility on the road.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , known for its high-quality rechargeable lighting solutions, has launched two new bike lights, the Fenix BC22R and Fenix BC06R, designed to improve safety and visibility for cyclists.The Fenix BC22R Rechargeable Bike Light is a high-performance road bike light delivering 1400 lumens and an impressive beam distance of 512ft (156m). This light features a quick-mount system for easy attachment and detachment, while its lightweight design ensures it will stay in place during bumps and turns. The BC22R also incorporates a facula cut-off line to minimize glare, enhancing safety for both the rider and oncoming traffic. Cyclists can easily adjust between five lighting modes—Low, Medium, High, Turbo, and Flash—using an illuminated switch. The intelligent memory circuit recalls the rider’s last setting (excluding Flash), ensuring a seamless lighting experience. Built to withstand the elements, the BC22R features an impact and weather-resistant design (IP66), making it the ultimate choice for cyclists looking for versatility, power, and safety.The Fenix BC06R Rechargeable Bike Tail Light is a compact red tail light that delivers up to 90 lumens of red light and a maximum of 24.5 hours of runtime per charge. Designed for optimal visibility, it features 270° wide-angle illumination, making it easier for cyclists to be seen from multiple directions. A smart brake sensing function automatically increases the light’s brightness when braking, enhancing the rider’s presence on the road. Easy to mount on a bike’s seatpost or saddle rails, the BC06R is impact-resistant up to 1.5 meters and features multiple lighting modes, all controlled by a single switch. Its small size and efficient design make it a practical option for cyclists who need reliable tail lighting.Both the Fenix BC22R and Fenix BC06R reflect Fenix’s ongoing commitment to providing cyclists with practical, durable, and high-performing lighting options that enhance safety during rides, whether on the road or in challenging environments.

FENIX BC22R Bike Light: 1400 Lumen Anti-Glare Beam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.