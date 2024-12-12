HBA and AAFCS Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of Baking Education

American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences and Home Baking Association Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Support of Baking Education

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) is pleased to announce a partnership with the Home Baking Association ( HBA ) to elevate baking through the creation of a community of certified baking educators and the establishment of a school-to-industry pipeline of future bakers to support industry demand.As partners, HBA and AAFCS will work to develop national assessments and corresponding industry-recognized credentials to validate the baking knowledge, skills, and abilities of youth (students) and educators.AAFCS and HBA will convene a panel of subject-matter experts to determine the appropriate scope of the credential, identify the competencies to be assessed, and help formulate a bank of assessment items. The panel is expected to begin work in February 2025. Pilot testing for the new credentials is expected in the summer with an official launch in the fall of 2025.“The creation of a national assessment and certification promotes and documents the knowledge and skills developed in classes and in school, co-curricular and extracurricular activities and programs associated with home baking and AAFCS and its staff looks forward to working with the Home Baking Association as we develop these important assessments,” - Karin Athanas, AAFCS Executive DirectorAAFCS has proudly offered a portfolio of professional assessments and certifications through its well-established Credentialing Center since 1987. In 2009, AAFCS began offering pre-professional assessments and certifications. If you are interested in developing an assessment and certification in partnership with the AAFCS reach out to our program staff at staff@aafcs.orgAbout AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

Virutal Signing of the MOU

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.