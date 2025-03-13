AAFCS and Journal of Consumer Research Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to support Consumer Research.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) is pleased to announce a partnership with the Journal of Consumer Research , Inc to support the study, growth, and use of consumer research by industry and stakeholders.Through this memorandum of understanding, the AAFCS is recognized as a Sponsoring Organization, and will nominate an AAFCS member and expert in consumer research to serve on the Journal of Consumer Research Policy Board. The Policy Board is responsible for the development and implementation of editorial direction and policy for the Journal of Consumer Research AAFCS and Journal of Consumer Research will also collaborate on promotion of consumer research. The AAFCS representative will also periodically report to the AAFCS Board to ensure closer collaboration and outreach efforts.“Partnership, collaboration, and mutual respect builds a strong community within which our mutual members can thrive. The AAFCS is excited to solidify this partnership and looks forward to future work with the Journal of Consumer Research,” - Karin Athanas, AAFCS Executive DirectorAbout AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences ( FCS ) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

