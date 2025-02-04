Announcing the 2025 AAFCS Board of Directors Election Results

Announcing the 2025 American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) Board of Directors Election Results!

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) is pleased to announce the results of the 2025 Board of Directors Elections. This year the AAFCS Leadership Council has elected two individuals to serve as Directors-at-Large and one individual to serve as our 2025-2026 President-Elect. All elected individuals will begin their terms in June following the closing ceremonies of the AAFCS Annual Conference. Please join us in congratulating our incoming board members.The AAFCS Leadership Council has elected Gayla Randel to serve as the AAFCS Board President-Elect. Gayla has 20 years as a classroom Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at the middle and secondary levels, as well as 8 years as an adjunct instructor at the 2- and 4-year institutions in various content areas of the discipline.She holds two degrees from Kansas State University—Vocational Home Economics Education and Adult, Continuing and Occupational Education and is certified by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. She is presently the FCS Specialist for the Montana Office of Public Instruction.“Learning I’ve been selected as the AAFCS president-elect is both humbling and exciting. I pledge to provide the leadership needed of AAFCS and our members to continue the FCS legacy through empowerment, enhancement, and advancement. Thank you so very much for this opportunity.” - Gayla Randel, CFCSThe AAFCS Leadership Council has elected Angela Gott and Carol Erwin, CFCS, as the AAFCS Directors-at-Large for 2025-2028.Angela Gott brings 32 years of dedication to the Family and Consumer Sciences profession, starting her career in middle and high school classrooms and now serving as the FCS Teacher Educator at Western Kentucky University. A passionate advocate for leadership development and member support, Angela is deeply committed to advancing the FCS profession and mentoring our next generation.Angela is committed to advancing the AAFCS strategic action plan and is dedicated to serving AAFCS members, promoting excellence, and elevating the Family and Consumer Sciences profession.Carol Erwin, CFCS is a Professor at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, teaching Foods and Nutrition and Family and Consumer Sciences classes. She has been in this position working with future Family and Consumer Sciences teachers for the past 13 years after teaching in the 7-12 FCS classroom and advising FCCLA for 12 years. Carol has worked extensively in expanding opportunities for Family and Consumer Sciences students at her college and across Nebraska.Carol is deeply committed to the FCS profession and wants to share the message that FCS is critically important in helping individuals, families, and communities make effective and efficient decisions for the future. As a member of the AAFCS Board of Directors, she hopes to balance tradition with innovation and support our members in their own quest for “better.”About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas. For 114 years, AAFCS has focused its mission on providing leadership and support for professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making more informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. Through research, experiential education, and technology, our members help people develop the essential knowledge and skills to lead better lives, be work and career ready, build strong families, and make meaningful contributions to our communities.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

