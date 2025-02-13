AAFCS Names 2025 National Teacher of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) proudly announces Mia Battistone, CFCS of Eastview High School in Minnesota as the recipient of the esteemed Teacher of the Year award, along with Ashley Beth Phipps of Wolfe County High School in Kentucky and Bethany Pepe, CFCS of Parkland High School in Pennsylvania as Teacher of the Year Merit Finalists. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to education and their dedication to advancing the field of Family and Consumer Sciences.AAFCS will honor our 2025 National Teacher of the Year award recipients during the 2025 AAFCS Annual Conference at the Marriott Downtown in Kansas City, Missouri on June 25-27, 2025.2025 AAFCS National Teacher of the YearMia Battistone, CFCSEastview High SchoolMinnesota AffiliateProgram Title: “Empowering the Next Generation: Inspiring Leadership, Unlocking Potential, and Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders Today”2025 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year: Merit FinalistsAshley Beth PhippsWolfe County High SchoolKentucky AffiliateProgram Title: “Little Wolves Play School: Empowering FCS Education”2025 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year: Merit FinalistsBethany Pepe, CFCSParkland High SchoolPennsylvania AffiliateProgram Title: “Threads of Diversity: Celebrating Cultures Through Ugly Sweaters”The AAFCS Teacher of the Year Award, is sponsored by Goodheart-Willcox Publisher, and was established in 1974 to recognize exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods, techniques and activities to provide stimulus and visibility to family and consumer sciences in elementary and secondary education.The Teacher of the Year award and the Merit Finalist recognition highlight the invaluable contributions of educators who inspire and empower students to succeed in Family and Consumer Sciences. AAFCS commend Mia Battistone, Ashley Beth Phipps and Bethany Pepe for their outstanding achievements and for their tireless dedication to shaping the future of education.American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS – www.aafcs.org ) The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) is the only professional association for Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) students and professionals from multiple practice settings and content areas. For over 100 years, AAFCS has provided leadership and support to professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. AAFCS members are located worldwide, with the largest concentration in the United States.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

